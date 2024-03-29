Football rumours: Manchester United join the pursuit of Dani Olmo

What the papers say

Manchester United are the latest club to chase Spain midfielder Dani Olmo, 25, according to the Daily Mail. Real Madrid, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are also tracking the RB Leipzig player, who has a £52million release clause.

Newcastle took the chance to watch Brazil players against England last week. The Newcastle Chronicle reports Barcelona winger Raphinha and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, also 27, are potential targets.

Raphinha, left, could be back in the Premier League next season (PA)

Crystal Palace face competition to sign Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera, 19. The Evening Standard reports Atletico Madrid are also keen on the Spain Under-21 international.

Chelsea are planning the club’s long-term future off the pitch. The Daily Mail says Todd Boehly will be replaced as chairman in 2027.

Social media round-up

🚨🇫🇷 Understand Jean-Clair Todibo will be valued by OGC Nice around £40m for the summer transfer window. He was already on Man United list since last summer but more clubs in PL and not only keep monitoring him. French international and Nice vice captain could be on the move. pic.twitter.com/xxXz7dKgVg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 28, 2024

Xabi Alonso has been struck off Liverpool's shortlist ❌ Michael Edwards will move onto two other candidates next 👇https://t.co/3BXs0jFNeP pic.twitter.com/XSBHLBSWjX — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 28, 2024

Players to watch

Joselu is on loan at Real Madrid (John Walton/PA)

Joselu: The Spain striker, 34, who is on loan at Real Madrid from Espanyol, is among Manchester United’s potential targets, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Jarrad Branthwaite: Manchester United face competition from Manchester City and Newcastle for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, reports Football Transfers.