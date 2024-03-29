Harry Kane passed fit to return for Bayern Munich in Borussia Dortmund showdown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Kane passed fit to return for Bayern Munich in Borussia Dortmund showdown

By Press Association
Harry Kane has been declared fit for Bayern Munich’s visit of Borussia Dortmund (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane has been passed fit for Saturday’s showdown with arch rivals Borussia Dortmund at Allianz Arena.

Kane suffered an ankle injury in Bayern’s Bundesliga victory over Darmstadt earlier this month, but still joined up with the England squad for the recent international break.

The England captain sat out the team’s loss to Brazil at Wembley last Saturday and returned to Germany after being released early from the national squad.

Harry Kane (front left) played no part for England in their two international friendlies due to injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

After the former Spurs striker was able to resume light training with Bayern on Monday, club boss Thomas Tuchel has now confirmed he will face Dortmund in this weekend’s ‘Klassiker’ in Munich.

“Harry trained fully with the team yesterday, has stepped things up each day. It’s all fine, he’ll play,” Tuchel told reporters on Friday.

The prognosis for Manuel Neuer is not as positive with the veteran goalkeeper still absent after he tore a muscle in his left adductor during training with Germany last week.

Tuchel did confirm Neuer is expected to return for the trip to Heidenheim on April 6, which would raise the prospect of the 38-year-old being available for their Champions League quarter-final fixtures with Arsenal.

Tuchel said: “Manuel Neuer is out.

“It’s nothing to do with risk. The pain is simply too great. We hope a week is enough and he’ll be in goal against Heidenheim.

“Aleks Pavlovic is unfortunately not available. Raphael Guerreiro also isn’t back yet, and Sacha Boey got injured during the week.”

Bayern welcome fourth-placed Dortmund with a 10-point deficit to try and cut to Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, who host Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Yet Tuchel played down any suggestion his team could lack motivation and pointed to the importance of the fixture.

“The break in March always comes at an unfortunate time as you’re preparing for the end of the season. Everyone’s fighting for position in the decisive weeks. Now it’s time to show what we’re about,” the former Dortmund boss said.

“The table is how it is, but we can win the Klassiker. It’s an emotional game, an important game in the Bundesliga with a big rivalry and history.

“I’m expecting an opponent that wants to win. Dortmund are very good in attack, very flexible up front.

“They want to have the ball. It’ll be an open game. That’s what we think. There’s a good mood and atmosphere. We were very good in attack in recent games. We want to win.”