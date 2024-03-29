Ellis Simms brace keeps Coventry in play-off hunt with win over Huddersfield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ellis Simms brace keeps Coventry in play-off hunt with win over Huddersfield

By Press Association
Coventry’s Ellis Simms celebrates scoring the second goal of the game (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Coventry’s Ellis Simms celebrates scoring the second goal of the game (Ian Hodgson/PA)

In-form striker Ellis Simms bagged a first-half double as play-off chasing Coventry recorded a 3-1 win at struggling Huddersfield.

Simms took his tally to 12 goals in his last nine matches across all competitions to boost Coventry’s hopes of securing a top-six finish.

Substitute Rhys Healey claimed his first goal in Huddersfield colours to reduce their arrears in the 79th minute but Haji Wright added a third for Coventry late on to send them up to seventh.

It was the visitors who created the first meaningful opportunity in the eighth minute when Wright tested the reflexes of Lee Nicholls after a quick counter attack.

But Town, unable to call upon star man Sorba Thomas due to suspension, wasted a glorious chance to get their noses in front on the 15-minute mark.

Josh Koroma seized on a loose ball after Milan Van Ewijk slipped over and the makeshift striker saw his low drive from an acute angle kept out by Brad Collins.

It proved a big moment as Coventry broke the deadlock in the 16th minute in spectacular fashion.

Palmer, a thorn in Huddersfield’s side throughout the first half, played in Simms down the left and he skipped past Michal Helik before unleashing a stunning right-foot curler into the top corner.

Things got even better for the FA Cup semi-finalists when Simms doubled their advantage midway through the half after a well-worked move.

Palmer freed Van Ewijk down the right, who neatly pulled the ball back for Simms to rifle in his second.

Moments later, Simms could have completed his hat-trick following excellent approach play by Wright but Nicholls was equal to the former Everton man’s effort.

The home side finished the half strongly, with wing-back David Kasumu rattling the post with a 25-yard piledriver.

Lady luck did not shine on Andre Breitenreiter’s side after the break as Jack Rudoni’s rasping left-foot drive struck the crossbar from just inside the penalty area.

It then took a brilliant last-ditch intervention from Spencer to prevent Wright from getting a sight at goal as Coventry pressed for a third.

Breitenreiter turned to his bench in an attempt to spark his team into life, throwing on Pat Jones, Ben Wiles and Healey.

Yet Huddersfield were indebted to Nicholls for keeping them in the contest as he produced good stops to foil substitute Callum O’Hare and Wright in the final quarter.

A blunder from Coventry shot-stopper Collins handed Huddersfield a lifeline. His pass was intercepted by Healey and Wiles kept his cool to square the ball to the striker, who drilled home.

Healey’s strike visibly lifted the crowd and swung the momentum Huddersfield’s way, with Collins pulling off two terrific saves to deny Jones.

Wright wrapped up the points deep into added time, lashing a left-foot shot into the bottom corner to send the away end delirious.