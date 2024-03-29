MK Dons thump Walsall to keep pressure on in the race for automatic promotion

MK Dons thumped Walsall 5-0 to keep the pressure on in the race for automatic promotion from League Two.

Emre Tezgel put the hosts ahead, before Max Dean’s brace and further goals from Alex Gilbey and Joe Tomlinson gave them an emphatic victory.

The result keeps the Dons three points off the top three, while Walsall are now without a win in four.

Walsall earlier missed two good chances when Mo Faal twice failed to score from one-on-one opportunities.

MK Dons punished their visitors’ profligacy when Tomlinson’s cross was flicked on by Gilbey for Tezgel, who converted from close range.

The Dons moved further clear after scoring their first league penalty of the season. Dean was fouled by Walsall goalkeeper Jackson Smith, and the substitute fired past Smith from the spot.

Gilbey extended the Dons’ lead just three minutes later as he received Dean’s pass and beat Smith.

Tomlinson then struck a fourth when he found the bottom corner from Dean’s through ball, before Dean himself bundled home the fifth 11 minutes from time to round off Dons’ biggest win of the season.