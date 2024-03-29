Ten-man Doncaster see off Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ten-man Doncaster see off Crawley

By Press Association
Tom Anderson was sent off for Doncaster (Nigel French/PA).
Tom Anderson was sent off for Doncaster (Nigel French/PA).

Goals from Hakeeb Aselakun and Max Biamou gave 10-man Doncaster their fourth successive victory with a 2-0 win at the Broadfield Stadium as Crawley slipped out of the play-off places.

Rovers battled for the last 24 minutes with 10 players after defender Tom Anderson picked up a straight red card.

Crawley went into the game with assistant boss Jamie Day in charge in the technical area, supported by first-team coach Carl Laraman and injured skipper Ben Gladwin, as manager Scott Lindsey served the second of a two-match touchline ban.

Goalkeeper Corey Addai produced a save to deny Rovers midfielder Luke Molyneux in the 13th minute, flinging himself to his right to divert a goalbound shot around a post.

Crawley should have gone ahead just before the half-hour mark when Jeremy Kelly put Klaidi Lolos through, but his shot was parried by keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala and Danilo Orsi’s attempted follow-up was blocked by Richard Wood.

Adelakun, on loan from Lincoln, forced Addai to parry his shot shortly after the interval before striking to put Rovers ahead after 57 minutes.

The forward was on target for the sixth time for Doncaster with a shot from an acute into the roof of the net in front of the travelling fans.

Rovers were reduced to 10 men after 66 minutes when defender Anderson was shown a straight red for bringing down the on-rushing Orsi.

Substitute Biamou should have increased Rovers’ lead after an error by Addai, shooting wide with the goal at his mercy, but sealed victory in the eighth minute of stoppage time from close range after keeper Addai’s attempted clearance was charged down.