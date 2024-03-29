It’s a disgrace – Karl Robinson seethes at ‘inexcusable’ Salford display

Salford boss Karl Robinson labelled his team’s performance a disgrace but took some responsibility for their 2-1 defeat to Sutton.

The Ammies lacked the quality needed to overcome relegation-threatened United and Robinson made his feelings clear at full-time.

“The lack of game understanding, lack of desire … it’s a disgrace,” a frustrated Robinson said.

“But credit to the opposition. I thought they outfought us. I thought they won more second balls. I thought they made it more difficult for us.

“I got the team wrong so I have to take responsibility for that but what I won’t take responsibility for is that lack of work ethic – it’s inexcusable.

“Their jobs aren’t safe. Some of them are playing themselves out of that shirt.

“There are areas we know we can work on and move forward with and different aspects of our game that we can look at and be slightly positive about.

“But I would only be deflecting from how bad the 90 per cent of that performance was. It will have to be a quick fix because we play on Monday.

“Don’t think this is all aimed at players, this is collectively as well and I got one or two things wrong and put faith in one or two I perhaps shouldn’t have.”

The first half lacked quality and Sutton eventually took the lead through a free-kick flicked on by Harry Smith and converted by Olly Sanderson.

Salford got back into the game after half-time through Ryan Watson but the visitors snatched the points with Sanderson grabbing his second.

Sutton boss Steve Morison was pleased with how his side dealt with Salford and praised his goalscorer.

“It’s nice to string a few wins together and I’m really pleased with the lads’ attitude today,” he said.

“We were excellent from start to finish. We knew that Matt Smith was their threat but I think our lads played him really well.

“We were looking to stop service to him but today wasn’t about Smith, it was about Sutton and how well we have done and we’ve put more points on the board.

“On the other side of that, we created some really good chances and could have won by more.

“I’m really pleased for Sanderson, he’s worked incredibly hard again today and he got his rewards for being in the right place at the right time with two excellent finishes.

“We have to make changes for Monday now, the squad comes into play and we have to be as fresh as we can.

“Emotion has to go out of the window and people have to deal with the fact you played today and scored two goals but won’t on Monday.”