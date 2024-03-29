Scott Lindsey demands Crawley ‘show their teeth’ after tame Doncaster defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Lindsey demands Crawley ‘show their teeth’ after tame Doncaster defeat

By Press Association
Scott Lindsey was less than impressed with Crawley’s display (Gareth Fuller/PA).
Crawley boss Scott Lindsey called on his play-off-chasing side to “show their teeth” after describing their 2-0 home defeat by Doncaster as “a big missed opportunity”.

The Red Devils slipped from seventh to ninth after goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and substitute Max Biamou gave 10-man Rovers their fourth successive win.

Rovers battled for the last 24 minutes with a man less after defender Tom Anderson received a straight red card for bringing down the on-rushing Danilo Orsi.

Lindsey felt the game, before a bumper crowd of 5,336, was an ideal opportunity to claim a seventh win in nine matches but was far from happy with the manner of the performance.

He said: “It was a big opportunity, but we showed not enough conviction and were fluffy and not aggressive enough at the top of the pitch.

“We were too nice and didn’t take our opportunity to nail our position.

“No disrespect to Doncaster, but I feel given the season we’ve had, if we are serious about being in the play-offs, we have to win.

“The first goal was a very poor one to give away and now we’ve just to show our teeth. I told the players afterwards that they have been lucky in the way other results have fallen.”

Delighted Rovers boss Grant McCann described Adelakun’s opening goal as one of the best they have scored this season.

He said: “The goal is right up there in a list of goals we have scored this season – it’s a bit of magic.”

Winger Adelakun, on loan from Lincoln, scored his sixth goal for Rovers from an acute angle.

McCann added: “To be honest we were waiting for a free-kick because (Will) Wright had hold of him, trying to pull him back, but then Ade just let it go.”

McCann felt his team should have won more convincingly, saying: “I think we played well against a very good Crawley side.

“We’re delighted with this run we’re putting together and we’ve got another big test on Tuesday at home to Wrexham.”

McCann was relieved when Biamou settled the issue in added time after goalkeeper Corey Addai had an attempted clearance charged down.

“I began to feel sorry for Max and George (Broadbent) as I don’t know how we missed open goals like that,” said McCann.

“What I’m pleased about is that we only really allowed them one opening when (Klaidi) Lolos got right through and left us very short at the back.”