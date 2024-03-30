Manchester City hammer Liverpool to go clear at WSL summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester City hammer Liverpool to go clear at WSL summit

By Press Association
Khadija Shaw scored twice as Manchester City thumped Liverpool 4-1 (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Khadija Shaw scored twice as Manchester City surged three points clear at the top of the Women’s Super League with a 4-1 victory at Liverpool.

Shaw scored the last two goals to seal a win that means City will enter the international break on top with title rivals Chelsea taking on Arsenal in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Three goals in eight first-half minutes effectively sealed the fate of fourth-placed Liverpool, whose only consolation came through a late own-goal from City goalkeeper Khiara Keating.

Lauren Hemp struck City in front on 16 minutes and Jess Park beat two defenders before firing home the visitors’ second six minutes later.

Shaw, the WSL’s top scorer, opened her account two minutes later with a long-range strike, then took her season’s tally to 19 early in the second half when she headed home from Mary Fowler’s cross.

Liverpool kept hunting for a consolation and found it six minutes from time when Taylor Hinds clattered the post from long-range, with the rebound bouncing in off the unfortunate Keating.

Rachel Daly scored a 75th-minute equaliser as Aston Villa salvaged a 2-2 draw at home to managerless Leicester.

The Foxes, in their first game since the dismissal of Willie Kirk, fell behind to Adriana Leon’s early effort but responded with goals from Yuka Momiki and Sam Tierney either side of half-time.