Falkirk celebrate title triumph with thumping win

Falkirk celebrated being crowned cinch League One champions in style with a 7-1 thumping of Montrose.

Falkirk had sealed the title before they even kicked off as closest rivals Hamilton were held to a goalless draw by Queen of the South.

Hamilton needed a win to keep the pressure on the leaders but failed to take all three points at New Douglas Park, where Jamie Barjonas was shown a red card.

Falkirk then dazzled in the late kick-off, with Ross MacIver and Aidan Nesbitt both scoring twice as Ethan Ross and Alfredo Agyeman also got in on the act.

Ryan Shanley netted the seventh in the 76th minute, Kane Hester with Montrose’s sole reply.

Alloa drew 1-1 with Annan as Bobby Wales struck first for the hosts before Tommy Muir equalised in the 40th minute.

Cove Rangers enjoyed a 4-2 victory over Stirling.

Rumarn Burrell equalised after Kieran Offord’s earlier effort and two own-goals from Jordan McGregor helped Cove claim the points.

Alfie Bavidge scored a brace as Kelty Hearts sealed a 3-1 win at home to Edinburgh City.

In League Two, leaders Stenhousemuir were made to wait to secure the title after a goalless draw away at Dumbarton.

Peter Pawlett netted a hat-trick to help second-placed Peterhead pick up a 4-1 win over Clyde and keep alive their slim hopes of overhauling Stenny, whose lead at the top was cut to 13 points.

Marc McNulty’s penalty gave Spartans a 1-0 home win over Forfar in a game where Stuart Morrison was shown a red card for the visitors, while goals from Alan Trouten and James Lyon helped East Fife to a 2-0 win against Elgin.

Stranraer and Bonnyrigg Rose drew 1-1 as Deryn Lang cancelled out Neil Martyniuk’s penalty.