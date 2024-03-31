Kalvin Phillips filmed giving middle finger to West Ham fans as loan woes worsen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kalvin Phillips filmed giving middle finger to West Ham fans as loan woes worsen

By Press Association
Kalvin Phillips’ difficult loan at West Ham continued on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)
Kalvin Phillips’ difficult loan at West Ham continued on Saturday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Kalvin Phillips’ unhappy loan stint at West Ham hit a new low after he was caught on camera in an angry exchange with fans following Saturday’s 4-3 defeat by Newcastle.

The England international has struggled to find form since arriving from Manchester City in January and gave away a disputed penalty shortly after coming off the bench at St James’ Park.

The Hammers were 3-1 up when the midfielder was brought on in the 69th minute but Alexander Isak’s second successful spot-kick of the match and a brace from Harvey Barnes won it for the Magpies.

David Moyes, right, with Kalvin Phillips as the midfielder waits to come on as a substitute at Newcastle
David Moyes, right, with Kalvin Phillips as the midfielder waits to come on as a substitute at Newcastle (Richard Sellers/PA)

In a video shared on social media, a spectator can be heard shouting “useless” as Phillips boards the team coach after the game.

Once inside the vehicle, Phillips is clearly seen through the windscreen raising his middle finger in the direction of the fans. West Ham have declined to comment on the incident.

Hammers manager David Moyes said of his decision to bring Phillips on in the second half: “I thought an extra midfield player would give us a bit more control in the middle of the pitch at that time. But obviously it didn’t work.

“At the time, I felt that they were slightly the better team. We were 2-1, we got 3-1 but from that point onwards, we needed to defend well and be stronger and be harder to play against.”