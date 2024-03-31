Celtic break down stubborn Livingston to return to top of table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celtic break down stubborn Livingston to return to top of table

By Press Association
Celtic players celebrate after Jamie Brandon’s own goal (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic players celebrate after Jamie Brandon’s own goal (Steve Welsh/PA)

Brendan Rodgers watched from the stands as his Celtic side eased to a 3-0 win over struggling Livingston to return to the top of the cinch Premiership ahead of next Sunday’s mouthwatering showdown with title rivals Rangers at Ibrox.

Serving a one-match touchline ban for comments made about the match officials following the 2-0 defeat at Hearts four weeks previously, the Hoops boss would have been mildly concerned at half-time as his side struggled to break down the stuffy Lions.

But an own goal early in the second period from Jamie Brandon broke the hosts’ resistance and further goals from substitute Paulo Bernardo and Matt O’Riley helped Celtic move a point above Gers, who have a game in hand.

The defeat left Livingston, who failed to threaten Joe Hart’s goal all afternoon, 10 points adrift of Ross County at the foot of the table with just seven games remaining.

The Lions, who had won only one of their previous 22 league matches, made three changes to the team that started the 3-0 defeat at Hibernian before the international break as Michael Nottingham, Mikey Devlin and Scott Pittman replaced Cristian Montano, David Carson and Joel Nouble.

There were two tweaks to the Celtic side that defeated St Johnstone last time out, with Liam Scales taking over from Stephen Welsh at centre-back and Bernardo dropping out to make way for influential Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate, who came in for his first Hoops appearance in almost three months after being sidelined by a calf problem.

The Hoops had most of the ball in the first half but struggled to create clear opportunities. Hatate pinged a shot just over the bar in the fifth minute after O’Riley’s corner picked him out unmarked just outside the box

An incisive move in the 24th minute allowed Alistair Johnston to fizz in a powerful cross from the right, but it had too much power on it for Kyogo Furuhashi to be able divert the ball towards goal.

There was a contentious moment when Furuhashi went down in the box under a challenge from behind by Devlin, but play was waved on and a VAR review did not see any reason to overturn the initial decision, much to the visitors’ anger.

Towards the interval, Hatate curled an effort just wide from 20 yards out and then in first-half stoppage time Celtic forced Shamal George into his first save of the match when the Livi goalkeeper did superbly to get down to his right and keep the ball out after Furuhashi had cut in from the right and curled a low shot towards the far post.

Following a frustrating first half, the huge travelling support, occupying three of the stadium’s four stands, were able to celebrate breaking the deadlock in the 49th minute.

The goal came in the scrappiest of fashions as Hatate’s shot from six yards was saved by George and ricocheted in off the unfortunate Brandon after Nicolas Kuhn had dispossessed Steven Bradley wide on the right and cut the ball back for Furuhashi, who helped it into the danger area.

George made a couple of impressive saves to deny Kuhn and Furuhashi, but the keeper was helpless in the 72nd minute when Bernardo, who had entered the fray seven minutes earlier, unleashed a pinpoint low strike from 20 yards into the net after driving at the Livi defence and playing a one-two with O’Riley.

Celtic were in full control and O’Riley sealed the victory in the 83rd minute when his low shot from just inside the box squirmed too easily through George and into the net.