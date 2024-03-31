James Tavernier overtakes Graham Alexander to claim defender goalscoring record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

James Tavernier overtakes Graham Alexander to claim defender goalscoring record

By Press Association
James Tavernier, left, has passed Graham Alexander’s scoring record (Jane Barlow/Martin Rickett/PA)
James Tavernier, left, has passed Graham Alexander’s scoring record (Jane Barlow/Martin Rickett/PA)

James Tavernier’s goal in Rangers’ 3-1 cinch Premiership win over Hibernian made him the highest-scoring defender in British football history.

The full-back’s 131st career goal took him past Graham Alexander’s record and here, the PA news agency looks at how the pair compare.

Graham Alexander – 130 goals

Graham Alexander scores a penalty for Burnley against Hull in 2010
Graham Alexander scores a penalty for Burnley against Hull in 2010 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Scotland full-back Alexander broke the record of Steve Bruce, who scored 114 career goals between 1979 and 1998 including 52 for Manchester United.

Like Tavernier, Alexander was a noted penalty specialist with spot-kicks accounting for 77 of his career goal tally, from 85 attempts for a conversion rate of over 90 per cent.

He scored 24 goals for his first club Scunthorpe, playing in the Football League’s bottom two tiers from 1988 to 1995, then 17 in four seasons at Luton including his first strike in what is now the Championship.

A long first spell at Preston brought him 64 in 400 appearances, including 10 in the 1999-2000 season and 12 in 2002-03 when he matched striker Ricardo Fuller as North End’s top scorer.

A move to Burnley brought a further 24 goals in four seasons, including seven in his lone Premier League campaign in 2009-10, and he scored twice in the 2011-12 season back at Preston including fittingly curling home a free-kick with the last kick of his career.

His goals came in 1,025 career appearances, including 40 for Scotland – though he surprisingly never scored an international goal.

James Tavernier – 131 goals

Tavernier described his achievement as “crazy” with manager Philippe Clement calling it “really quite exceptional” and the statistics bear that out with his goals coming in just 569 career appearances – a scoring rate of a goal every 4.3 games from right-back.

Now 32, he shows no signs of slowing down with age and indeed has broken the 20-goal mark in all competitions this season, with 22, for the first time. Rangers have eight league games remaining, plus a Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final and potential final.

All but eight of his career goals have come since his move to Ibrox in 2015, with earlier loan spells at Rotherham and Bristol City accounting for five and three respectively in England’s League One.

He scored 15 in his first Rangers season and has met or exceeded that mark six times in all with penalties – scoring 65 out of 82 (79 per cent) in his career, with one of those misses coming for Wigan – and free-kicks a key factor in his remarkable record.

He has scored 88 of his 123 Rangers goals in the Premiership and 20 in Europe – 15 in the Europa League and five in the Champions League. In the domestic cups he has four in the Scottish Cup, nine in the League Cup and two in the Challenge Cup.

He has been Rangers’ top scorer in the last three seasons – outright in 2020-21 then tying with Alfredo Morelos the following season and Antonio Colak last term – and leads the way by five this time around.