Odin Bailey’s late winner sees Stockport past AFC Wimbledon

Odin Bailey’s late goal helped Stockport extend their lead at League Two’s summit with a 1-0 win against AFC Wimbledon.

The play-off chasing Dons could have gone ahead but James Tilley missed from the penalty spot at Edgeley Park and substitute Bailey netted as full-time neared to put league leaders County four points clear.

James Ball scored early for the visitors but referee Lewis Smith had already stopped play for a foul.

County’s first chance fell to Paddy Madden just before the half-hour, firing at Alex Bass from a corner.

The visitors won a penalty when Fraser Horsfall fouled Omar Bugiel but Tilley blasted wide 10 minutes before half-time.

After the break, Stockport’s Callum Camps fired wide, before Wimbledon’s Josh Neufville drove forward to fire just off target before 70 minutes.

County substitute Tanto Olaofe nodded Ibou Touray’s dangerous cross over with 15 minutes left.

But substitute Bailey received Touray’s pass to turn and curl home an 85th-minute effort which proved to be the winner.