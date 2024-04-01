Jack Bridge at the double as Southend keep slim play-off hopes alive

Southend kept alive their slim hopes reaching the National League play-offs as Jack Bridge’s two goals helped them to a 4-2 home win against Boreham Wood.

The hosts were three goals up at half-time after Gus Scott-Morriss and James Morton scored, with Bridge then notching his first before the break to deepen the away side’s relegation worries.

Cameron Coxe and Matt Robinson scored in the second half to offer hope of a comeback, but after Bridge got his second and his team’s fourth, Boreham Wood were left facing a three-point gap to safety having played two games more than 20th-place Wealdstone.

Southend are six behind seventh-place Aldershot as they continue their late bid to sneak into the play-offs.