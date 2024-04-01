Dave Challinor sees the big picture as below-par Stockport down AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dave Challinor sees the big picture as below-par Stockport down AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
Dave Challinor did not praise his side’s performance despite victory (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Dave Challinor did not praise his side’s performance despite victory (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Dave Challinor felt Stockport “stunk the place out” in their 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon but admitted he will take more of the same if it results in promotion.

The play-off chasing Dons could have gone ahead but James Tilley missed from the penalty spot before substitute Odin Bailey netted as full-time neared to put League Two leaders County four points clear despite a below-par performance.

County have now won their last three games in a row and Challinor admits the result was all that mattered.

“I’ve said the same to the players, I’m not going to sugar coat it in any way, shape or form, we stunk the place out, we were awful and we won 1-0,” he said.

“A horrible watch for us on the side, not a great watch for the supporters, but without doubt the most important (win of the last three). These back-to-back games, whether it be Saturday-Monday or Friday-Monday, the Monday games aren’t normally great and that was the case.

“We toiled away with lots and lots of frustration but at the end of it, the result matters and as much as I might not like it, if we stink the place out for the next four games and win them, then I’ll take it.

“We’ve won the game, we are in a good position in terms of how the table will look and other results have semi gone in our favour.”

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson felt his side had the game’s best chance with the penalty and the one moment of quality from Bailey proved decisive.

He said: “For them to score so late having been in the game and having frustrated them for so long and given so much, to come here and frustrate and make it difficult for the home side who are just full of quality all over.

“To limit them to what we did, we were really pleased with that and how it was going but the frustrating moment of quality on their part has been the difference in the game. That one real moment of quality has been the decider.

“We’ve had the best chance in the game because we got a free hit from 12 yards that we don’t take. I don’t remember our goalkeeper having to do too much work, which is a rarity when teams come here.

“That makes it probably even more difficult because we were so close to getting a well deserved point, hard earned but we leave with nothing.”