Dave Challinor sees the big picture as below-par Stockport down AFC Wimbledon

Dave Challinor felt Stockport “stunk the place out” in their 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon but admitted he will take more of the same if it results in promotion.

The play-off chasing Dons could have gone ahead but James Tilley missed from the penalty spot before substitute Odin Bailey netted as full-time neared to put League Two leaders County four points clear despite a below-par performance.

County have now won their last three games in a row and Challinor admits the result was all that mattered.

“I’ve said the same to the players, I’m not going to sugar coat it in any way, shape or form, we stunk the place out, we were awful and we won 1-0,” he said.

“A horrible watch for us on the side, not a great watch for the supporters, but without doubt the most important (win of the last three). These back-to-back games, whether it be Saturday-Monday or Friday-Monday, the Monday games aren’t normally great and that was the case.

“We toiled away with lots and lots of frustration but at the end of it, the result matters and as much as I might not like it, if we stink the place out for the next four games and win them, then I’ll take it.

“We’ve won the game, we are in a good position in terms of how the table will look and other results have semi gone in our favour.”

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson felt his side had the game’s best chance with the penalty and the one moment of quality from Bailey proved decisive.

He said: “For them to score so late having been in the game and having frustrated them for so long and given so much, to come here and frustrate and make it difficult for the home side who are just full of quality all over.

“To limit them to what we did, we were really pleased with that and how it was going but the frustrating moment of quality on their part has been the difference in the game. That one real moment of quality has been the decider.

“We’ve had the best chance in the game because we got a free hit from 12 yards that we don’t take. I don’t remember our goalkeeper having to do too much work, which is a rarity when teams come here.

“That makes it probably even more difficult because we were so close to getting a well deserved point, hard earned but we leave with nothing.”