Cambridge showed what’s under the bonnet over Easter weekend – Garry Monk

By Press Association
Garry Monk was delighted with back-to back victories (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Garry Monk was delighted Cambridge showed their true ability over the Easter weekend.

The U’s had only previously won successive league games once all season but made it a six-point haul after seeing off Wigan 3-1.

Gassan Ahadme marked his first start since December with a brace to add to his goal at Barnsley on Good Friday, before Danny Andrew sealed the points with a brilliant late free-kick.

Wigan had made eight changes following their draw with Burton and were unable to force an equaliser after Martial Godo had pulled it back to 2-1.

“We all knew that’s within them,” said Monk. “We dipped below that in the two games before. But I think what we’ve seen in these two games is proof of what we kind of knew; what was under the bonnet.

“It was a different type of performance today. It was a little bit scrappy at times, but I think overall the level of commitment to these two games has been huge and they’ve got the deserved results.

“It’s given us a great boost but we’ve got to be mindful there’s still more work to do. We’re not going to rest on our laurels because we’ve had six points and a couple of good performances. We need more. That’s what we’re going to push for.”

On forward Ahadme, Monk added: “He came on against Barnsley and was a machine.

“It’s exactly what we need. He sets the tone at the front in these last two games. I’m always looking from a centre-back point of view, thinking ‘would I like to play against that?’ He’s deceptively strong, he’s willing, he’s game and he’s got quality.”

Shaun Maloney was not too downbeat about Wigan’s performance but rued the key moments in which Cambridge scored their goals.

“In the really key moments they were better than us,” Maloney said. “They had two one-v-ones in our box, they get the first contact and score.

“In terms of general performance I can’t ask too much more.

“We dominated the game for large parts with the ball, we created chances, but in the really key moments we couldn’t take ours. Whenever they had a cross or a set play they took their chance.

“I need to see the same sort of intensity and desire that we had against Blackpool, because we still needed points to get safe. I need to emphasise to the players we need more points. Not just players, me and the staff, everyone together.

“Ninety per cent of the performance I can’t criticise the players. It’s the really key ones where we have to defend the box or defend a second phase, that’s where the game was won and lost today.”