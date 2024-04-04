‘No obvious cardiac causes’ found after Frida Maanum’s collapse, Arsenal confirm

Arsenal have confirmed that “no obvious cardiac causes” have been found following Frida Maanum’s collapse during the League Cup final victory against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Norwegian midfielder was treated by medical staff after collapsing off the ball during second-half stoppage time at Molineux and was carried off on a stretcher after about seven minutes.

Arsenal went on to win 1-0 and the Gunners confirmed on Tuesday that she did not lose consciousness and travelled back home with the team.

The club have since confirmed that Maanum has undergone “extensive testing”, which has been reviewed by “two leading cardiologists” and there have been “no obvious cardiac causes” found so far.

Maanum collapsed during Arsenal’s League Cup final win against Chelsea (Nigel French/PA)

She has also had a monitoring device fitted to record her heart function and will undergo a “progressive return” to training.

Maanum will not be involved in Norway’s upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Finland and the Netherlands.

A statement on the club website read: “Following the incident during the League Cup final on Sunday, which resulted in Maanum being substituted at the end of normal time, she has undergone extensive testing and support from our medical team at Arsenal.

“The test results have been reviewed by two leading cardiologists and there are no obvious cardiac causes found from these thorough investigations so far.

“Frida has subsequently had a monitoring device fitted to record her heart function and will now undergo a progressive return to training protocol.

“Once Frida has been monitored for a full one-week period, her normal training will be closely reviewed and monitored, before a decision will be made on her returning to play.”