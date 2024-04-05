Ruth Wilson to follow in father’s marathon footsteps for Alzheimer’s research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ruth Wilson to follow in father’s marathon footsteps for Alzheimer’s research

By Press Association
Ruth Wilson said she has ‘zero chance’ of getting near her father’s time (PA)
Actress Ruth Wilson is ready to follow in the footsteps of her father, who took part in the inaugural London Marathon in 1981, by running the race this year to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Wilson’s father Nigel, who is living with Alzheimer’s disease, completed the run in a highly competitive three hours 15 minutes more than 40 years ago, a time the His Dark Materials star said she has “zero chance” of getting near.

She will be joined by family members on April 21, including her brothers Toby, Matt and Sam and her nephew Theo, with the group already raising more than £15,000.

Actress Ruth Wilson after she was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London
Wilson will be joined by family members at the marathon (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“There’s zero chance of us getting anywhere near Dad’s time, but he will be in our hearts and driving us towards the finish line,” Wilson said.

“While the London Marathon will be the toughest physical challenge of our lives, we’re determined to do everything we can to support Alzheimer’s Research UK and the amazing work they do.

“I’ve been astounded by people’s support for our fundraising. This run is for Dad, but also for anyone who has been through a similar journey with their loved-ones.

“Research is our best hope of overcoming dementia and we’re proud to play our part.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity, said that at the current rate, one in every two people will be directly affected by dementia, which could mean they develop the condition themselves or find themselves caring for someone who has it.

The charity is aiming to find a cure through investing in research to change the way the condition is treated, diagnosed and prevented.

“We’re delighted to have Ruth, her brothers and nephew joining our team of runners taking part in the TCS London Marathon to support our search for a cure,” Alzheimer’s Research UK chief executive Hilary Evans said.

“By taking part in this iconic event, they’ll not only raise vital funds for research in honour of Nigel, but also help shine a much-needed spotlight on dementia and the importance of research to tackle it.”

To find out more about Ruth and her family’s fundraising, visit justgiving.com/page/wilsonsrunlondon.