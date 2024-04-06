Stephy Mavididi scores crucial winner for promotion-chasing Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephy Mavididi scores crucial winner for promotion-chasing Leicester

By Press Association
Stephy Mavididi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck (Mike Egerton/PA)
Stephy Mavididi and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall struck (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stephy Mavididi’s late header saw Leicester regain control of the race for promotion from the Championship and condemn relegation-threatened Birmingham to a 2-1 defeat.

Gary Rowett’s men appeared on course to claim what would have been a precious point in their battle for survival after leading goalscorer Jay Stansfield cancelled out Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s opener.

But just as Enzo Maresca’s side looked set to pay the price for their profligacy, Mavididi ensured a dominant performance at the King Power Stadium did not go to waste as the hosts climbed back into top spot.

Both under pressure for completely different reasons, neither the Foxes nor the visitors looked overawed by the occasion.

But it was the attacking prowess of Maresca’s side which enabled them to dominate the opening exchanges, with John Ruddy making a save to deny Dewsbury-Hall and Patson Daka’s pace causing all manner of problems.

Although Blues were losing the battle for territory and possession, they still carried a threat.

Koji Miyoshi tested Mads Hermansen’s handling with a low angled drive before the hosts finally engineered a 28th-minute breakthrough. On target for the second time in as many outings, it was Dewsbury-Hall who produced the finish.

But Blues were the architects of their own downfall, failing to clear Abdul Fatawu’s cross into the area before Daka touched the ball into his team-mate’s path.

Only a tendency to over-elaborate in advanced positions prevented Leicester from establishing a healthier lead before the break.

That came back to bite them in the 45th minute when Hermansen, taking an age to clear his lines after receiving the ball from Wout Faes, saw his kick charged down by Stansfield and fly into the net.

As the hosts regained their composure, substitute James Justin saw an appeal for a penalty waved away by referee David Webb following a tangle with Miyoshi.

Moments after being introduced on the hour mark, Jamie Vardy was left frustrated when Wilfred Ndidi could have found him on the edge of the six-yard box but elected to take an extra touch instead.

With Leicester inexplicably failing to regain the advantage, Ethan Laird nearly fired Blues into a surprise lead when he drifted across the penalty box and flashed a shot just wide of Hermansen’s far post.

Leicester continued to press but, as the contest wore on, so their profligacy increased with Ndidi and Fatawu both guilty of wasting promising openings.

Lee Buchanan made a crucial interception to stop Vardy turning home following a scramble in front of Ruddy, who moments earlier thwarted Mavididi with a fine reaction block.

But Mavididi was not to be denied in the 87th minute when, having been left unmarked, he headed substitute Yunus Akgun’s centre back across goal and past Ruddy.