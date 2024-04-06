Notts County secure long-awaited home win after beating Harrogate

Notts County won at Meadow Lane for the first time in 2024 as they comfortably beat Harrogate 3-0.

Macaulay Langstaff put County ahead from the spot and, after George Thomson saw a penalty saved by Luca Ashby-Hammond, Jodi Jones and Jim O’Brien struck.

The hosts started brightly as Aaron Nemane danced his way into the area, linking up with Dan Crowley and poking the ball home, only to see his effort ruled out for offside.

County took the lead just before the break as Nemane was tripped inside the area, with Langstaff stepping up and sending James Belshaw the wrong way for his 26th goal of the season.

Thomson had the chance to level the game as Aden Baldwin’s high boot on Abraham Odoh was penalised, however his spot-kick was brilliantly saved by Ashby-Hammond.

Odoh and Dean Cornelius spurned good chances for the visitors, and they were punished as a result with substitute Jones’ weaving run ending with a low shot finding the far corner.

The three points were confirmed a minute before the final whistle, with replacement O’Brien stooping low to glance the ball home.