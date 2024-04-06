Mansfield’s promotion hopes dented as Crawley boost their own hopes of moving up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mansfield’s promotion hopes dented as Crawley boost their own hopes of moving up

By Press Association
Crawley Town’s Nicholas Tsaroulla celebrates scoring his side’s first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the People’s Pension Stadium, Crawley.
Crawley Town’s Nicholas Tsaroulla celebrates scoring his side’s first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup third round match at the People’s Pension Stadium, Crawley.

Classy Crawley coasted to a powerful statement 4-1 victory at promotion rivals Mansfield.

That made it four away wins in a row with 13 goals scored and knocked Nigel Clough’s Stags out of the top-three places amid their heaviest defeat of the Sky Bet League Two campaign.

Crawley began on the front foot with a strong wind at their backs and were rewarded with the opening goal after just four minutes.

Mansfield struggled to clear a Nicholas Tsaroulla cross and the ball finally ran to former Stags defender Kellan Gordon, whose low finish found its way across Christy Pym and just inside the far post.

Davis Keillor-Dunn blazed a chance over for the home side following an error from Dion Conroy.

However, Crawley were 2-0 up in the 24th minute when a great run down the middle by Ronan Darcy ended with Tsaroulla cutting inside onto his pass and lifting a great finish over goalkeeper Pym from 15 yards.

Any home hopes of a fightback were wrecked by two Crawley goals in as many minutes.

Poor defending allowed Danilo Orsi to control and tuck away a six-yard finish from a low Tsaroulla cross in the 55th minute and a minute later the pace of Klaidi Lolos saw him race down the centre to net low from 16 yards.

Mansfield bagged an 80th-minute consolation goal when Hiram Boateng tucked away a George Williams cross from eight yards.