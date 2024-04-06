Lee Bell admits Crewe went ‘back to basics’ to secure draw at Accrington

Lee Bell admitted his Crewe side went “back to basics” to secure a goalless draw at Accrington as they look to cement a play-off place.

The Alex manager has 10 first-team players missing through injury and results have slipped.

However, the point at Stanley means they remain in sixth place, five points clear of eighth-placed AFC Wimbledon.

This was not a classic match at the Wham Stadium with neither keeper having a lot to do.

Both sides had just two shots on target and it will not live long in the memory – but it could prove a vital point for Bell.

He said: “We needed a response and we got it.

“I thought the players gave it everything, they emptied themselves. We went back to basics, kept our shape and made sure we were not cut open.

“We got in some good positions but the final ball let us down.

“A clean sheet away from home is a foundation to build on and that hasn’t been our forte this season but that’s two on the bounce now.

“We have got to remain positive, we are a no-excuses team and the players who are playing have been around the first team.

“We just have to keep going, roll our sleeves up and hopefully we will have one or two back to freshen us up over the next week.”

Stanley made sure they will play League Two football next season after a turbulent time at the Wham Stadium, with the sacking of long-term manager John Coleman in March, and new boss John Doolan is looking ahead as he assesses his players.

The Reds kept their first clean sheet in 10 games and Doolan was happy with the way his backline stood firm.

Doolan said: “I am so pleased with the way the lads defended, as a back five, their decision-making was really good.

“We are two sides who like to get the ball down and pass it but the wind was swirling and it made it difficult for both sides. The wind has a massive impact on the game.

“I thought we asked a few questions ourselves and we had some good performances, Tommy Leigh worked his socks off as our target man.

“We had to dig in, everyone put a shift in, and I’m really pleased defensively.

“We haven’t as yet won at home since I took charge but if we show the same desire, spirit and togetherness to defend and keep a clean sheet, hopefully we can do it in our final home game.

“We have four away games on the spin now, it’s a testing time but it gives me time to try a few things and give lads a chance.”