Home Sport

Stuart Maynard keen for Notts County to build on long-awaited home win

By Press Association
Stuart Maynard was appointed in January (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Stuart Maynard was appointed in January (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Stuart Maynard felt a sense of relief after Notts County secured their first home win in 2024 with a 3-0 triumph over Harrogate.

Goals from Macaulay Langstaff, Jodi Jones and Jim O’Brien was enough for a vital three points for the Magpies boss, who had seen his side lose five times during a seven-match winless run at Meadow Lane following his appointment.

“I am relieved because I know how much it means to the fans,” said Maynard.

“I know how much it means to everyone around the football club to get that good feeling again so that was key.

“We need to make this place a fortress and that is what you need every week. You saw the atmosphere and the way they clapped the lads off at the end.

“Since I have been here, I know it has been difficult, but the fans have stuck with us and the players and it has been massive. Now, we have come through that, and we will build on it.”

Another positive was a clean sheet at home for the first time in 96 days, with Maynard highlighting the performance of captain Kyle Cameron.

“I think Cammy since we have come in has got better and better and he showed it again today,” he added.

“We defended well as a unit and the strikers and the forward players start it. I could name everyone out there but the tempo and the intensity you saw it at the end of the game.”

Despite the defeat, Harrogate boss Simon Weaver commended his side’s performance and labelled it one of the best away displays over the season.

The result left Town seven points adrift of the top seven with four games to go.

“It was a crazy game. I thought we nullified them in the first half and looked hard to beat,” Weaver said.

“There was one moment where we have relaxed from the corner routine for them which we had gone through yesterday.

“I thought we were fantastic in the second half, the response again was positive and we created numerous opportunities to score.

“Today, it just didn’t go for us, but I have to give credit to their keeper because he was outstanding, and then we get that sucker punch with the last goal.

“I’m not going to hammer our players at all, I think it was one of the best away performances I have seen from this Harrogate Town team.”