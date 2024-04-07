Sophie Devine hits century as New Zealand chase down England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sophie Devine hits century as New Zealand chase down England

By Press Association
England’s Amy Jones scored a half century in the loss (David Davies, PA)
England’s Amy Jones scored a half century in the loss (David Davies, PA)

A Sophie Devine century off the final ball has guided New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory over England in the final game of the ODI series in Hamilton.

Devine, the captain, came to the crease at 90 for three but dug in and anchored her side to a comprehensive victory, finishing with 100 runs off 93 balls.

She finished the game in style, hitting a six to bring up her century and secure her side’s victory.

England took to the crease first but were dealt an early blow as Tamsin Beaumont was caught on the pads by Hannah Row for just three runs.

Maia Bouchier was dismissed just an over later before captain Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt looked to anchor the innings.

On 82 runs from 17 overs, Sciver-Brunt was caught off Amelia Kerr’s bowling for 27. The captain watched wickets fall around her, with Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt out for one and four runs, respectively.

Knight was the next to go before wicketkeeper Amy Jones and Charlie Dean put together a much-needed partnership, with Jones top-scoring for England with 50 runs.

England finished all out for 194 runs after 46 overs, with Jess Kerr and Hannah Rowe picking up three wickets each.

England looked in the game after removing both New Zealand openers for less than 10 runs before Amelia Kerr and Devine built a strong partnership.

Sophie Ecclestone caught Kerr lbw for 31 runs, but that was the final wicket of the match. Maddy Green scored 38 no alongside Devine to reach England’s total after 39 overs.

England won the series 2-1 after sealing the series on Thursday.

Amy Jones finished with the most runs in the series with 190, while Jess Kerr topped the wickets in the series with seven.