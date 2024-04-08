Football rumours: Eddie Howe hopes to keep hold of Bruno Guimaraes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Eddie Howe hopes to keep hold of Bruno Guimaraes

By Press Association
Paris St Germain are among the clubs reportedly interested in Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes (John Walton/PA)
Paris St Germain are among the clubs reportedly interested in Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes (John Walton/PA)

What the papers say

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe insists he wants to keep Bruno Guimaraes “as long as he can”, reports the Daily Mirror. Paris St Germain are among the clubs interested in the 26-year-old Brazil midfielder.

Blackburn Rovers v Southampton – Sky Bet Championship – Ewood Park
Could Blackburn’s Sammie Szmodics be heading to Luton? (Richard Sellers/PA)

Luton are increasingly keen on Blackburn striker Sammie Szmodics, according to The Sun. The Premier League club face competition from Brentford for the Republic of Ireland international, 28.

Arsenal have joined the clubs showing interest in young Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye, according to the Daily Mail. Manchester United and Bayern Munich are among the clubs weighing up a summer move for the 19-year-old Senegal defender.

United and Arsenal are also on course for a battle to sign Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez. The Old Trafford club are looking to beat their Premier League rivals to the Spanish left-back, 22, according to the Daily Mirror, via TeamTalk.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Manchester United v Crystal Palace – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Old Trafford
Could Manchester United’s Anthony Martial (left) be heading to Italy? (Martin Rickett/PA)

Anthony Martial: Inter Milan could target the Manchester United striker, 28, if they fail to lure Iceland forward Albert Gudmundsson, 26, from Genoa, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Everton will demand more than £40million for the 27-year-old England striker in the summer, according to Football Insider.