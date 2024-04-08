UEFA considering 26-player squads for Euro 2024 after discussion with coaches

The return to 26-man squads for Euro 2024 moved a step closer on Monday after receiving the backing of the majority of coaches at a pre-tournament workshop, the PA news agency understands.

Teams have been preparing to return to 23-strong selections this summer after being allowed expanded groups to help cope with the knock-on impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

But England manager Gareth Southgate recently revealed some coaches had expressed an interest in increasing selections back to 26 players for this summer’s Euros.

That subject was discussed as part of a wider two-day workshop for finalists that began in Dusseldorf on Monday and PA understands the majority of coaches were in favour of a return to 26-strong squads.

England boss Gareth Southgate is among the coaches in attendance at UEFA’s workshop (Adam Davy/PA)

The proposal will now go to UEFA’s national team competitions committee on April 22 and then its Executive Committee.

In a statement released to PA, European football’s governing body said: “During the session, UEFA also took the opportunity to discuss squad sizes for the forthcoming tournament with the assembled coaches.

“Euro 2024 squads are currently limited to 23 players, a return to the regulations employed prior to Euro 2020, when an increase to 26 was permitted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The positive discussions highlighted different points of view among coaches, with some expressing a desire to increase the squad size, with more choice available, the threat of injuries and the intense physical demands placed upon players.

“Others stated their preference to cap the squad size at 23, pointing out the difficulty in training with additional players, group management and the increased financial burdens placed upon national associations.

“UEFA has taken note of the various opinions and points of view shared, with a final decision to be made in the coming weeks.”

Euro 2024 gets under way on June 14 when hosts Germany face Steve Clarke’s Scotland in Munich.