Mansfield move back into top three with victory over Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mansfield move back into top three with victory over Forest Green

By Press Association
Tom Nichols scored the winner for Mansfield (Steven Paston/PA)
Tom Nichols scored the winner for Mansfield (Steven Paston/PA)

Mansfield won for the first time in four games to climb back into the top three in Sky Bet League Two with a narrow 1-0 home win over bottom side Forest Green.

Rovers were forced to defend for long periods in the first half and goalkeeper Vicente Reyes saved a low George Maris shot and superbly turned away a Davis Keillor-Dunn effort after 19 minutes.

But a minute later Hiram Boateng floated a cross to the far post where Tom Nichols was able to loop a header over Reyes and make the breakthrough.

Mansfield continued to press and Maris saw Richard Keogh block a low shot and then sent another effort at Reyes on the turn.

Home goalkeeper Christy Pym finally had work to do on the stroke of half-time as he clawed away a Charlie McCann free-kick from a narrow angle from under his crossbar.

Reyes had to parry a powerful Nichols shot in the 50th minute and 11 minutes later Keillor-Dunn curled inches over after a great touch by Boateng in the box.

Pym made a great double save to deny Rovers an unlikely equaliser from a break with three minutes remaining as he blocked Emmanuel Osadebe’s attempt and Kyle McAllister’s follow-up as the battling visitors lost for a fifth time in six outings.