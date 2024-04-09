Tyrese Shade scores twice as Solihull ease to victory against Ebbsfleet

Solihull all but confirmed their place in the National League play-offs with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Ebbsfleet.

Midfielder Tyrese Shade opened the scoring after 19 minutes, getting on the end of a pass from James Clarke who got forward with a driving run and finishing low into the corner.

Captain Jamey Osborne scored with a deflected strike from outside the box with 20 minutes to play, before Shade grabbed his second and Solihull’s third late on to seal it.

The defeat leaves Ebbsfleet still five points clear of the relegation places in 18th.