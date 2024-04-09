Nigel Clough stresses importance of Mansfield’s win over Forest Green in run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Clough stresses importance of Mansfield’s win over Forest Green in run-in

By Press Association
Nigel Clough was delighted with Mansfield’s victory (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Nigel Clough was delighted with Mansfield’s victory (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Nigel Clough said Mansfield’s hard-earned 1-0 home win over bottom club Forest Green was one of the most important results of their season as they leapt back into the top three.

Tom Nichols’ 20th-minute header earned stuttering Stags a first win in four games to reignite their promotion dream, despite their injury problems, and wiped away memories of Saturday’s home hammering by Crawley.

“It was one of the most important results of the season, especially with seven defenders out at the start of the game,” said Clough.

“To keep a clean sheet with two centre forwards in the back four was a tremendous effort by everybody.

“Saturday was a one-off and bad timing to have it at this particular stage of the season, but everybody was back on it tonight. The intensity was magnificent.

“It was a reaction to Saturday when we were all hurting after the game.”

Rovers defended well but Nichols broke the deadlock when he was picked out at the back post by Hiram Boateng’s cross and managed to loop a header over goalkeeper Vicente Reyes.

For much of the game it was all Mansfield, but home keeper Christy Pym did have to claw a Charlie McCann free-kick from under his crossbar just before half-time and just before the end made a great double save to deny Emmanuel Osadebe and Kyle McAllister after a Rovers break.

“You’re always worried at 1-0 and Christy Pym has had to come up with two magnificent saves,” said Clough.

“I think it’s the most difficult thing for a goalie when you have had nothing or very little to do for 88 minutes.”

Rovers boss Steve Cotterill was delighted with his side’s showing, despite a fifth defeat in six outings.

“I thought we were excellent tonight against a team that are probably going to be up there and get promoted,” he said.

“We definitely played well enough to get at the minimum a draw tonight.

“The season has been tough. But, given the start with this group of lads, I think they’ve come a long way in a short space of time and were excellent tonight.

“We wouldn’t have been able to come here and do this tonight a couple months ago when we got beaten 4-0 at home by them.

“There was no chance of that happening tonight.”

On the goal, Cotterill added: “I think Vinny was done by the flight of the ball. I don’t know if the wind has played a little part in that, slowed it up in the air and he’s not quite taken it.

“But at the end of the day Vinnie’s been magnificent for us and he’s won us games this season, and between now and the end of the season he’ll do the same again.”