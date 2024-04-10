Football rumours: PSG and Barcelona interested in Liverpool’s Luis Diaz

What the papers say

European giants Paris St Germain and Barcelona are interested in Liverpool winger Luis Diaz, who is worth around £75million, the Telegraph reports. The 27-year-old will still have three years on his contract at Anfield at the end of the season. Diaz has scored eight goals and had four assists in the Premier League this season.

Tottenham are joining Chelsea in the race for Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams, the Telegraph says. The 21-year-old, who has scored three goals to go with his eight assists in LaLiga, has a £42.8million release clause in his contract.

Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams (Liam McBurney, PA)

Manchester United have not yet agreed to a compensation deal for Dan Ashworth, who has agreed to move from Newcastle as sporting director, and the Guardian says it may take months before he can join the club.

Social media round-up

🙌 Man Utd have been given a major lift as Everton have dropped their asking price for Jarrad Branthwaite yet again, according to reports🗞 The defender has also broken his silence on rumours linking him with a switch to Old Trafford… https://t.co/ymA0pcTZq0 — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) April 9, 2024

Newcastle get huge Joelinton boost with latest contract update https://t.co/vJvc1DoRBT — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 9, 2024

Players to watch

Wolves’ Pedro Neto (Bradley Collyer, PA)

Pedro Neto: Manchester City have been linked with the 24-year-old Wolves winger but the club will have to fight off suitors from the Saudi Pro League, according to TeamTalk.

Danilho Doekhi: Crystal Palace and Fulham have identified the 25-year-old Union Berlin defender as an option to bolster their defence, Football Insider reports.