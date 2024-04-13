Ayr boost survival chances with emphatic victory over bottom club Arbroath

Ayr put further daylight between themselves and the relegation play-off spot in the cinch Championship with a thumping 5-0 win against bottom club Arbroath.

The home side were cruising at the break.

Kurt Willoughby won and scored a penalty after 23 minutes to put them in front and Frankie Musonda doubled the Honest Men’s lead nine minutes later when he tucked home the rebound after goalkeeper Max Boruc had kept out the first effort.

A second penalty shortly before half-time made it comfortable for Ayr, with Anton Dowds scoring after Harry McHugh had been fouled.

Ben Dempsey added a fourth after 68 minutes, slotting home after a quick free-kick from Jamie Murphy, and Logan Chalmers capped an impressive display from the home side with a fifth in stoppage time.