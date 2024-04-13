Bromley see off Solihull for important victory

Bromley powered past Solihull by a 3-0 score to consolidate their bid for a Vanarama National League play-offs semi-final spot.

Only two points separated the teams before kick-off, but an excellent first-half by the Ravens put them on the verge of clinching a third-placed finish in the division.

Goals by Michael Cheek and Jude Arthurs put Bromley in control and Ben Krauhaus added a late third to down Solihull, who have dropped to fifth in the table and can no longer finish in the top-three.

Visiting Solihull knew only a victory would keep alive their faint hopes of leapfrogging Bromley, but they went behind after 23 minutes.

Cheek smashed home from the penalty spot after Krauhaus had been fouled inside the area and Arthurs made it 2-0 before the break when he found the net from close-range.

Krauhaus wrapped up a crucial three points for Bromley after Ashley Charles had been denied five minutes from time.

It earned the hosts’ a semblance of revenge after Solihull had defeated them a week ago to reach the FA Trophy final.