Danny Collinge and Callum Stead on target as Barnet beat play-off rivals Halifax

First-half goals from Danny Collinge and Callum Stead helped Barnet to an excellent 2-0 win at seventh-placed Halifax.

In a match which could be a dress rehearsal for the Vanarama National League play-offs, Barnet took control from the off with Collinge scoring after only 10 minutes.

Just three minutes later, Stead doubled the visitors’ advantage and – although he was forced off later in the first 45 – Dean Brennan’s men withstood a second-half rally by the hosts to earn an impressive three points.

Barnet went ahead when Collinge was able to divert Jordan Crooper’s throw into the net.

It was 2-0 soon after when Stead fired in a second before he had to be withdrawn in the 40th minute.

Play-off hopefuls Halifax attempted to reduce the deficit in the second period but Tottenham loanee Josh Keeley made a number of fine stops to help the second-placed Bees to another win.