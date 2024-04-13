On our knees – Graham Coughlan says Newport have ‘run out of energy and ideas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

On our knees – Graham Coughlan says Newport have ‘run out of energy and ideas’

By Press Association
Newport manager Graham Coughlan saw his side beaten at home by Tranmere (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Newport manager Graham Coughlan saw his side beaten at home by Tranmere (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Newport manager Graham Coughlan admits his injury-hit side are producing “feeble, weak” performances as they suffered a sixth successive defeat after going down 2-1 at home to Tranmere.

Top scorer Will Evans, who was forced to fill in at left wing-back, headed the Exiles in front with his 25th goal of the season in the 20th minute.

But Coughlan’s men could not build on that bright start and a first-half double from Rob Apter was enough to seal all three points for the visitors.

“We are a team that is on our knees, we’ve run out of energy and ideas, and we haven’t got the leaders that we need on the pitch to help the young ones through,” said Coughlan, who handed an EFL debut to 17-year-old centre-back Nelson Sanca and named four other teenagers on the bench.

“Everything that can go wrong is going wrong. That’s not a true reflection on us, but I would expect better from certain individuals.

“It’s tough to take and tough to watch to be honest – what other manager in the Football League would have to put their top goalscorer in at left-back?

“We are just limping to the end of the season and it’s in the face of adversity that you learn about characters and resilience, those that really want it and dig deep.

“We don’t have the energy, legs, snap and zest to our play that we used to have,” added the Exiles boss.

“We had it for about half an hour but in the second half of games we just can’t get going.

“It’s sad watching us but that is not a true reflection of our group, those who have followed us all season will understand that. We are feeble, weak and not ourselves.”

Tranmere manager Nigel Adkins was delighted with the spirit his side showed, as they secured the club’s first win at Rodney Parade on their sixth visit to climb up to 17th.

“I’m really pleased,” he said. “We responded really well to going behind early on.

“We knew we could give them problems on the counter-attack and Robbie Apter scored two great goals.

“I left him on to give him a chance to get his hat-trick; he didn’t get it, but he is a joy to watch.

“We could have scored a few more, but we managed the game really well.”

And Adkins said a first win in five games is proof that his players are not on the beach yet.

“There were no deckchairs out – not in this wind and rain,” he joked.

“We were at it; we’ve got to be competitive, and we were. The lads gave it everything and we deserved the win.”