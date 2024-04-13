We’re not there yet – Nigel Clough warns Mansfield still have work to do

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We’re not there yet – Nigel Clough warns Mansfield still have work to do

By Press Association
Nigel Clough saw his Mansfield side edge closer to League One (Adam Davy/PA)
Nigel Clough says the champagne must stay on ice despite an emphatic 4-1 win for his promotion-hunting Mansfield side over MK Dons.

The Stags are now five points clear of fourth-placed Dons having played a game fewer, meaning they can clinch a place in League One next season with a win over Accrington on Tuesday.

Two goals from Davis Keillor-Dunn either side of strikes from Elliott Hewitt and James Gale saw Town earn a potentially decisive comeback victory at Stadium MK after falling behind to Max Dean’s opener.

“We’re just nearly there but not there yet,” said Clough. “The emotions are understandable at the end but we’re not there yet.

“We came set up in a certain way to sort of stop their four in midfield, then a mistake was made by Jordan (Bowery) and it changes the whole game. We were OK at 0-0 just waiting to see how the game played out a little bit, but then all of a sudden we had to change and we were probably better for it. We went a bit more like our old selves.

“I thought once we got in at half-time at 1-1, it felt a bit like the Notts County game away from home where we’ve conceded a goal, maybe a daft soft goal, but come on, it’s 1-1, let’s go on and win it.

“We got the goal within a few minutes although it took us five or six efforts I think again to get it over the line.

“Then it’s a case of sitting in, breaking and restricting MK Dons as I think they are the best footballing side in the league.

“We’re not great believers in keeping the ball, we want to get further ahead and get third or fourth goals, and we did it again today.”

Barring an unlikely Mansfield collapse, Dons are a certainty for the play-offs after struggling for consistency in recent weeks, although they did take an early lead here through the in-form Dean.

Boss Mike Williamson has called a quick response from his side.

He said: “The course of that game summed up our season a little bit. I thought we started really well and we had a lot of control, but overall, I don’t think we did enough to win the game.

“It’s a humbling and it’s a tough one to take, but Mansfield deserve a lot of credit for that performance and what they’ve done over the course of the season.

“We know our reaction to defeats in the next game has been good and really positive but we’ve got to make it our habit no matter the momentum, opposition or stakes.”