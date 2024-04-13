Steve Morison vows Sutton will fight to the end to stay in Football League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Steve Morison vows Sutton will fight to the end to stay in Football League

By Press Association
Sutton manager Steve Morison says his players will keep fighting to the end (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Sutton boss Steve Morison has vowed his players will “keep fighting” to secure their Football League status following a 2-2 draw at Harrogate.

An 87th-minute equaliser from substitute Deon Moore – his first-ever EFL goal at the age of 24 – made it 13 points from a possible 18 for Morison’s men.

But victories for relegation rivals Colchester and Grimsby – who play each other on Tuesday night – left the second-bottom U’s one point adrift of safety.

Third-bottom Colchester also have two games in hand with Morison admitting: “It’s out of our hands completely and we’ve got to hope for a favourable result from the Colchester v Grimsby game, but we’ll keep fighting for as long as we’ve got a chance.

“Our aim is to win our last two games. That still might not be enough but we’ve got to see where it could take us.

“We’ve won four, drawn one and lost one of our last six games and the players deserve to at least take it to the final day, because they have shown they are a good group who are fighting for the badge, the club and the fans.”

Following Moore’s leveller, Harry Smith had a great opportunity to win the game in stoppage time but blazed over and, reflecting on that miss, Morison added: “When we got the second goal, we were pushing forward because we had to go for it and we had that big moment, but unfortunately couldn’t take it.”

Harry Beautyman had given the visitors the lead during first-half stoppage time, only for long-serving Harrogate pair George Thomson and Jack Muldoon to hit back for the hosts.

Former Peterborough attacker Moore’s late leveller – from Beautyman’s pass – then denied the hosts an opportunity to move within a point of the play-off positions, but manager Simon Weaver said: “We’re proud as punch that we’re going to finish in our highest league position with our highest number of EFL points and to still have something to play for with two games left.

“The wind had a real effect on the game and we had to deal with that in the first half against a determined Sutton side who were going all out for the win.

“We had to stand up to their physicality and entries into the box, so it was a bit disappointing to concede right at the end of the half but we then scored two fantastic goals from two club legends once more and Mullers had an opportunity to score another.

“We played some very good football in difficult conditions, but you also have to give credit to the opposition and it was a great through-ball for their equaliser.

“It was a real moment of magic that earned them a point after they hadn’t been a threat at all in the second half.”