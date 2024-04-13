Ryan Reynolds hails ‘ride of our lives’ as Wrexham claim successive promotions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Reynolds hails ‘ride of our lives’ as Wrexham claim successive promotions

By Press Association
Wrexham players celebrate their promotion (Jacob King/PA).
Wrexham players celebrate their promotion (Jacob King/PA).

Wrexham’s Hollywood star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney revelled in the club’s second successive promotion as a thumping 6-0 win over Forest Green sealed their place in League One next season.

Joyous fans poured on to the pitch to celebrate at the end of a dominant display at the Racecourse Ground.

The hosts led 4-0 at half-time thank to two goals from Paul Mullin, one from Elliot Lee and a Ryan Inniss own goal.

Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott completed a memorable day for the Dragons with strikes in the second half.

Deadpool star Reynolds said on X: “A few years ago, if you told me I would be crying tears of joy over a football match taking place in north Wales, you would be Rob McElhenney. Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives.”

McElhenney wrote simply: “No words.”

The pair’s takeover in February 2021 has contributed to worldwide attention for the club.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was full of praise for his team, who won the National League title last season.

Wrexham fans celebrate their promotion
Wrexham fans celebrate their promotion (Jacob King/PA).

He said: “I’m immensely proud of the lads today because, if you look at the Tuesday performance (a 4-1 win over Crawley) and today, when it mattered most we’ve put in our two best performances of the season.

“It’s never easy with Forest Green’s low block making it difficult, but it was important we showed that we’d learned from when we played them last time and I think some of our football was of a very high standard today.

“I came into the game not expecting other results to go our way, I think that’s the best way to approach it.

“It wasn’t until about two minutes to go when my son George, who’s our analyst, gave me the rundown and obviously then you know it’s a done deal. I’m just so pleased.

“It’s a great achievement for everybody connected with the club, it really is.

“There is a lot of hard work that goes on behind the scenes, it really is a team effort at Wrexham, everybody pulls together and I have to include the supporters in that because, home and away, they’ve been absolutely magnificent for us. They’ve stayed with us, kept the faith and the belief and they’ve got their rewards today.”

While Wrexham can look forward to League One football next season, Forest Green remain rooted to the foot of the table and facing the very real prospect of relegation.

Boss Steve Cotterill was in no mood to defend his players.

“That 90 minutes sums up our season, I can’t tell you how disappointed I am with that,” he said.

“They’re better than us, let’s make no bones about it. We know they’re better than us – if you look at the league table every team is better than us – but fundamentally that dressing room hasn’t functioned properly all season.

“For a time I managed to breathe a bit of life into it. I definitely think that the fixtures we’ve had of late have been really difficult, it’s been really tough and we haven’t been good enough to beat those teams.

“I’ve said to them I hope it hurts them as much as it hurts me.”