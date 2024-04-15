Titles, promotions and relegations on the line in Tuesday’s EFL action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Titles, promotions and relegations on the line in Tuesday’s EFL action

By Press Association
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho, left, and Mansfield’s Nigel Clough have promotion in their sights (Kieran Cleeves/Steven Paston/PA)
Portsmouth manager John Mousinho, left, and Mansfield’s Nigel Clough have promotion in their sights (Kieran Cleeves/Steven Paston/PA)

Portsmouth have another chance to clinch promotion, with two league titles and two relegations also at stake in Tuesday’s EFL action.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the issues that could be decided in the bottom two tiers.

League One

Fleetwood manager Charlie Adam
Charlie Adam’s Fleetwood are at risk of relegation (Martin Rickett/PA)

Portsmouth need only a point to rubber-stamp their promotion and can also clinch the title by beating Barnsley.

Should the Tykes win, they would be secure in the play-offs – as would Peterborough with at least a point.

Posh play Fleetwood, who will be relegated if they fail to match Burton’s result. The Brewers take on fellow strugglers Cheltenham, whose game in hand will extend their fight until at least Saturday regardless of Tuesday’s outcome.

League Two

Manager Dave Challinor applauds the fans after Stockport's promotion-clinching win over Morecambe
Dave Challinor and Stockport are up and can now seal the title (Danny Lawson/PA)

Stockport sealed promotion on Saturday and will be crowned champions if they win on Tuesday at Notts County.

Mansfield will clinch the remaining automatic promotion place if they beat Accrington. A draw would leave them six points clear of MK Dons with only six to play for and a goal difference superior by 28.

Victory for Colchester, one place above the drop zone, over Grimsby would see Forest Green relegated from the EFL without playing. Any other result would seal Grimsby’s survival and leave the bottom three – completed by Sutton – fighting to avoid the two relegation places.