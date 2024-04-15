UK Athletics agrees ‘groundbreaking’ joint venture in bid to boost sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK Athletics agrees ‘groundbreaking’ joint venture in bid to boost sport

By Press Association
Athletic Ventures hopes to boost the popularity of the sport in the UK (Martin Rickett/PA)
UK Athletics has linked up with the organisers of the London Marathon and the Great North Run in a joint venture to boost the popularity and growth of the sport.

Athletic Ventures – an amalgamation of UKA, The Great Run Company and London Marathon Events – will lead the potential bidding process to host the World Athletics Championships in 2029.

The new company will also look for fresh commercial partners for athletics in the United Kingdom, after UK Athletics posted losses of £3.7million for the last financial year.

It hopes to restore the popularity of British athletics to its 1980s heyday when the likes of Sebastian Coe, Steve Ovett, Daley Thompson, Tessa Sanderson and Fatima Whitbread were household names.

UKA chief Jack Buckner said: “This is a groundbreaking model for the development of athletics and for major sports events in the UK and we believe our new partnership will transform the future of athletics in this country.

“Athletics is the most watched sport at the Olympic and Paralympic Games and millions in the UK will be watching the Diamond League at the London Stadium.

“Hundreds of millions across the globe will be following the action from the stadium in Paris, putting our sport and our great athletes – such as Molly Caudery, Hannah Cockroft, Keely Hodgkinson, Matthew Hudson-Smith and Josh Kerr  – front of mind.

“We pledge to build on this huge opportunity to rejuvenate British athletics, working alongside our home country partners, to restore our sport to the popularity of the golden days of the 1980s.”

Lord Coe has backed the new initiative (Jason O’Brien/PA)

President of World Athletics Lord Coe, who won Olympic 1500m gold for Britain in 1980 and 1984, added: “This is a very exciting time for our sport.

“We are attracting viewers in the hundreds of millions for our World Championships and with the Paris Olympics mere months away the interest in athletics will only increase.

“It is innovation and creative partnerships like this joint venture between The Great Run Company and London Marathon Events – with their impressive track record in road running – combined with UKA’s world-class athletes, that will keep pushing our sport forward and make it an attractive proposition for fans and commercial partners alike.

“We applaud this innovative initiative and eagerly look forward to seeing the promising journey ahead.”