Football rumours: Chelsea seeking new Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk deals

What the papers say

The Sun reports that Chelsea are seeking contract extensions for midfielder Enzo Fernandez and winger Mykhailo Mudryk. The two 23-year-olds’ previous long-term deals would be extended by another year.

Chelsea are looking to give Mykhailo Mudryk a new deal (Nigel French/PA)

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool are considering Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson as a potential replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher.

According to the Telegraph, ex-Chelsea and Everton boss Frank Lampard has dropped out of the running to become the new head coach of Canada’s national team.

Social media round-up

🚨🟢🇧🇷 Felipe Anderson has signed in as new Palmeiras player on free transfer from Lazio, after deciding against signing new contract. Felipe received Juventus proposal for three year contract last week but he decided for shock return to Palmeiras for family reasons. pic.twitter.com/gPk9UCTmAr — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 15, 2024

Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd get brilliant update on €50m striker target 👀 https://t.co/TWJ7inPTw2 — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) April 15, 2024

Players to watch

Tosin Adarabioyo: Tottenham have made an offer to the Fulham defender, says Teamtalk, as they try to beat Manchester United in the race to sign the 26-year-old.

Former Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres reportedly has Premier League interest (John Walton/PA)

Viktor Gyokeres: Manchester United are keen on the Sweden striker from Sporting Lisbon but fear Liverpool may scupper their signing chances, reports HITC.

Djed Spence: Tottenham’s 23-year-old right-back is one of several senior players expected to leave the club this summer, claims Football Insider.