Halifax and Ebbsfleet draw a blank

Play-off hopefuls Halifax were held to a goalless draw by lowly Ebbsfleet in the Vanarama National League.

Halifax dominated the match, which was played at Accrington’s Wham Stadium due to The Shay pitch being unplayable, but could not find a way through.

Max Wright hit the side-netting and Jamie Cooke shot narrowly wide in the first half.

After the break Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Mark Cousins made saves from Cooke and Luke Summerfield to secure a point for the visitors.