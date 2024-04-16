Findlay Marshall gives relegated Citizens victory over Montrose By Press Association April 16 2024, 9:56 pm April 16 2024, 9:56 pm Share Findlay Marshall gives relegated Citizens victory over Montrose Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6435666/findlay-marshall-gives-relegated-citizens-victory-over-montrose/ Copy Link Aberdeen’s Findlay Marshall Edinburgh City ended their seven-match losing streak in cinch League One by dispatching Montrose 1-0 at Meadowbank Stadium. The Citizens’ dire season produced a rare highlight when they notched only their third victory of the campaign and their first since November. Seventeen-year-old midfielder Findlay Marshall, on loan from Aberdeen, was the hero of the evening with a 61st minute strike. Aidan Quinn went close for Montrose with a 73rd minute header but relegated City held out for the three points.