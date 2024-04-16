Barrow stop rot but Danilo Orsi penalty earns draw at Crawley

Barrow ended a run of three successive defeats with a 1-1 draw at Crawley, a result which also keeps the Red Devils in the play-off places.

Emile Acquah headed Barrow in front shortly before the break, but Danilo Orsi’s penalty midway through the second half gave Scott Lindsey’s side a deserved point.

Crawley, with only two home wins since New Year’s Day, had an early let-off when their former striker Dom Telford mis-kicked in front of goal and the ball ran to the recalled Luca Stephenson whose shot was blocked by goalkeeper Corey Addai.

Barrow keeper Paul Farman made a one-handed save to deny Ade Adeyemo just before the half-hour mark after a clever one-two with Klaidi Lolos.

The Bluebirds broke the deadlock nine minutes before the break when Acquah headed his eighth of the season from the centre of the goal following a cross by Elliot Newby.

Crawley threatened on the stroke of half-time when Will Wright fed Lolos and his shot on the turn was turned over the bar by the alert Farman.

The Red Devils levelled on 64 minutes when leading scorer Orsi sent Farman the wrong way from the penalty spot for his 20th of the season after Rory Feeley was penalised for handball.

Orsi later failed to convert a pass from Liam Kelly before Farman kept out a low drive from substitute Adam Campbell.

Barrow also posed a threat and substitute Sam Foley put a good chance over when well placed before a header from Lolos was off target at the other end as the match ended all square.