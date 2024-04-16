Portsmouth make long-awaited return to Championship after beating Barnsley

Conor Shaughnessy struck late on as Portsmouth secured the League One title and promotion to the Championship with a 3-2 win over Barnsley at Fratton Park.

Pompey knew one point would return them to the second tier following a 12-year absence but they were up against it after Devante Cole and John McAtee scored for the play-off chasing Tykes either side of Kusini Yengi’s equaliser.

However, the hosts got the job done courtesy of Colby Bishop’s 83rd-minute penalty and Shaughnessy’s last-gasp effort.

Cole gave Pompey fans a fright in the sixth minute by poking in his 18th goal of the season – but first in 15 matches – from close range.

But Pompey were level three minutes later as Yengi smashed home.

McAtee’s 14th goal of the campaign around the hour mark put Barnsley back in front and the Reds edged closer to a win that would have secured their play-off spot.

Yet they remain only four points above seventh-placed Lincoln with two games remaining after Pompey’s late show.

Christian Saydee won the penalty which Bishop scored from before Shaughnessy headed home from a corner at the death.