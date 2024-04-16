Nigel Clough hails ‘unbelievable achievement’ as Mansfield clinch promotion

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough was relieved to see his side clinch promotion with two games to play after a 2-1 home victory over Accrington.

The Stags had wobbled recently with one point from three games before roaring back, with this third straight win securing League One football for the first time since 2002.

Clough said: “I feel hugely relieved to get over the line – I didn’t want it to go to Saturday or possibly the week after going to Barrow.

“I think the MK Dons result on Saturday gave us a huge incentive to get it done tonight.

“But the season is not over yet. It is in terms of achieving our aim but we still have two games to play.

“So we will do everything we can to beat Gillingham on Saturday and then get something at Barrow the week after.

“It is a special night and an unbelievable achievement for Mansfield to be playing in the league above for the first time in 22 years.

“This is for the thousands that were here tonight, some people have been supporting the club for 50-60 years – it’s for them.

“They have seen some quite low times here over the years, so it’s lovely they can enjoy tonight.

“Some supporters have said to me it’s the best season they have ever seen at Mansfield, not just the promotion but the football – and that is pleasing.”

George Maris gave Stags the perfect start as, from a short corner, he launched the ball towards the near post where it found the net off Stanley’s Tommy Leigh.

Stanley goalkeeper Radek Vitek then made good saves to deny Hiram Boateng while Maris failed to turn a low cross into an empty net at full stretch.

But Stephen Quinn made it 2-0 on 63 minutes at the second attempt after Vitek saved his first effort.

Leigh did grab a fine volleyed consolation after 85 minutes before a pitch invasion and wild scenes.

Accrington boss John Doolan hoped watching the Stags’ celebrations would inspire his young side.

He said: “It’s Mansfield’s night and it’s fantastic for them.

“They have been trying for a number of years to get themselves up and promoted so well done to Nigel and Andy (Garner) and all the playing staff.

“That’s what you want to aspire to and that’s where you want to get.

“We’ve done it before so there’s no stopping this group of young lads that’s coming through and this is what they want. We will move on and hopefully that can be us in 12 months.

“We came here to try to spoil the party and I think the lads did their best and showed that.

“We wanted to stay in the game so we had a game plan to play in blocks of 15 or 20 minutes.

“That early goal kills you a little bit but the lads showed resilience and character to get in at half-time to sort ourselves out. They never stopped and we pushed them right to the end.”