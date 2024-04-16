Nigel Clough hails ‘unbelievable achievement’ as Mansfield clinch promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nigel Clough hails ‘unbelievable achievement’ as Mansfield clinch promotion

By Press Association
Boss Nigel Clough hailed an ‘unbelievable achievement’ after Mansfield clinched promotion (Joe Giddens/PA)
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough was relieved to see his side clinch promotion with two games to play after a 2-1 home victory over Accrington.

The Stags had wobbled recently with one point from three games before roaring back, with this third straight win securing League One football for the first time since 2002.

Clough said: “I feel hugely relieved to get over the line – I didn’t want it to go to Saturday or possibly the week after going to Barrow.

“I think the MK Dons result on Saturday gave us a huge incentive to get it done tonight.

“But the season is not over yet. It is in terms of achieving our aim but we still have two games to play.

“So we will do everything we can to beat Gillingham on Saturday and then get something at Barrow the week after.

“It is a special night and an unbelievable achievement for Mansfield to be playing in the league above for the first time in 22 years.

“This is for the thousands that were here tonight, some people have been supporting the club for 50-60 years – it’s for them.

“They have seen some quite low times here over the years, so it’s lovely they can enjoy tonight.

“Some supporters have said to me it’s the best season they have ever seen at Mansfield, not just the promotion but the football – and that is pleasing.”

George Maris gave Stags the perfect start as, from a short corner, he launched the ball towards the near post where it found the net off Stanley’s Tommy Leigh.

Stanley goalkeeper Radek Vitek then made good saves to deny Hiram Boateng while Maris failed to turn a low cross into an empty net at full stretch.

But Stephen Quinn made it 2-0 on 63 minutes at the second attempt after Vitek saved his first effort.

Leigh did grab a fine volleyed consolation after 85 minutes before a pitch invasion and wild scenes.

Accrington boss John Doolan hoped watching the Stags’ celebrations would inspire his young side.

He said: “It’s Mansfield’s night and it’s fantastic for them.

“They have been trying for a number of years to get themselves up and promoted so well done to Nigel and Andy (Garner) and all the playing staff.

“That’s what you want to aspire to and that’s where you want to get.

“We’ve done it before so there’s no stopping this group of young lads that’s coming through and this is what they want. We will move on and hopefully that can be us in 12 months.

“We came here to try to spoil the party and I think the lads did their best and showed that.

“We wanted to stay in the game so we had a game plan to play in blocks of 15 or 20 minutes.

“That early goal kills you a little bit but the lads showed resilience and character to get in at half-time to sort ourselves out. They never stopped and we pushed them right to the end.”