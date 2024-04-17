On this day in 2016: Steve Davis announces retirement from snooker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2016: Steve Davis announces retirement from snooker

By Press Association
Steve Davis’ glittering snooker career was highlighted by six world titles (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Steve Davis' glittering snooker career was highlighted by six world titles (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)

Six-time world champion Steve Davis announced his retirement from snooker on this day in 2016.

Davis brought his career to a fitting close, bowing out at the Crucible in Sheffield, where he won all six of his world titles.

He called time after 38 years as a professional, winning 28 ranking titles, three Masters crowns and making 355 century breaks.

Steve Davis
Steve Davis at the Crucible in Sheffield following his retirement announcement (Richard Sellers/PA)

He also played in the most memorable world final of all, losing on the black in the deciding frame against Dennis Taylor in 1985.

Davis’ father Bill Davis died at the age of 89 in March 2016, and in an emotional press conference Steve Davis told how he had entered the recent World Championship qualifiers for his father, knowing it was one last bid to earn a place in the televised stages.

A 10-4 defeat to Fergal O’Brien in the first of three qualifying rounds merely confirmed to Davis it was time to quit.

Davis was world champion in 1981, 1983, 1984, 1987, 1988 and 1989. “Then Stephen Hendry came along and nicked all my sweets,” Davis joked.

“I don’t want to play any more, it’s too hard. There were matches that by the time I had got in the car I had already forgotten about them.

“Back in the day, you would have gone home and been furious for two or three days later and you didn’t calm down. I noticed that it didn’t matter as much.

“I’ve had moments at the Crucible where it has been the most wonderful place and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

Steve Davis
Steve Davis won six world titles at the Crucible in Sheffield (PA)

“I have also had times in that place where I’ve wanted it to swallow me up – it was the worst place ever.”

There was a rousing reception for Davis as he was allowed the Crucible arena floor to himself after revealing his retirement plan.

He walked around, holding up the World Championship trophy, and was treated to a standing ovation.