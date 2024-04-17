Respect the process – Cesc Fabregas committed to long-term plan at striving Como

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Respect the process – Cesc Fabregas committed to long-term plan at striving Como

By Press Association
Cesc Fabregas is hoping to help Como climb into Serie A this season (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cesc Fabregas is hoping to help Como climb into Serie A this season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cesc Fabregas says Italian club Como must remain committed to their long-term plan even if their progress is expedited by winning promotion to Serie A this season.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder is assistant manager at the lakeside club and, working under Welshman Osian Roberts, has guided them into the automatic promotion positions in Serie B.

They currently have a three-point lead over third-placed Venezia and if they do not falter in their final five games they will return to the top flight of Italian football for the first time since 2003.

The club have been declared bankrupt twice since then, but the 2019 takeover by Indonesian company Djarum Group heralded a new dawn.

They are owners with big ambitions and they sought out advice from people in the game, with Thierry Henry and Fabregas becoming minority shareholders, while former England international Dennis Wise has also acted in an advisory role.

Fabregas is currently earning his full coaching badges and his goals are aligned with the club’s.

Returning to the top tier of Italian football has always been the plan, with further ambitions of titles and European football in the coming years.

But Fabregas insists that will only happen if they “respect the process”.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder is currently assistant manager at Como 1907
Former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas is currently assistant manager at Como 1907 (David Davies/PA)

“We are pushing, we have a clear vision of where we want to go, where we want to get, we know who we are,” he told the PA news agency.

“We know where we are at the moment and we need to respect the process, take the right steps.

“We are working well, people are very dedicated, the owners are investing well and smartly.

“We are all on the same page, evolving every single week to try and create this family, this union, let’s see where we are at the season.”

When Fabregas joined Como as a player in the summer of 2022, it could have been easy to think he was easing into retirement in an idyllic part of the world.

 

But that would not be fitting with his work ethic and drive, which sees him one day wanting to be a manager in his own right.

“I agree that Como is beautiful but if I am being honest my life is work, home, work, home,” he said.

“Then when I am home I try to be with my family. Even if I was at the end of the world or in another place my life would not change that much.

“Como is beautiful, we appreciate it so much but my job and my life doesn’t change too much.”