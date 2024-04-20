Barnet prepare for play-offs by thrashing relegated Kidderminster

Barnet prepared for the play-offs with a final-day 4-1 drubbing of already-relegated Kidderminster.

Nicke Kabamba had already gone close for Barnet when they took the lead 33 minutes in.

A corner found Danny Collinge and he put a header away for his ninth of the season.

Chances continued to present themselves to the home side and a minute before the break Kabamba drilled in his 29th of the season.

If the outcome was in doubt at the break, it was not three minutes later as Luke Freeman made it three.

Kidderminster pulled a goal back on the hour through Charlie Weston but Idris Kanu added a last-minute fourth.