Woking make sure of safety with comfortable win over AFC Fylde

Tunji Akinola’s double helped to ensure Woking’s place in next season’s National League as they ended the campaign with a 3-0 home victory over AFC Fylde.

Jayden Luker, Jermaine Anderson and Dan Moss all went close for the home side, but they had to wait until first-half stoppage time to go ahead when Akinola stabbed home Curtis Edwards’ free-kick.

Rhys Browne fired just wide after linking up with Luker as the game got back under way, but it was Akinola who doubled the home side’s advantage after 51 minutes when he chested down a corner at the far post before finding the net.

Fylde goalkeeper Chris Neal did well to keep out Charley Kendall’s low strike, but there was nothing he could do to about Kevin Berkoe’s 77th-minute piledriver that made it 3-0.