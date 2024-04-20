Altrincham secure home play-off tie with win over relegated Oxford City By Press Association April 20 2024, 2:34 pm April 20 2024, 2:34 pm Share Altrincham secure home play-off tie with win over relegated Oxford City Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6439918/altrincham-secure-home-play-off-tie-with-win-over-relegated-oxford-city/ Copy Link Altrincham ended with a win (PA) Altrincham booked a home tie in the play-offs as they beat Oxford City 1-0 on the final day. With City long since relegated, Alty knew it was the perfect chance to set up their post-season and they did so thanks to Regan Linney’s first-half goal. Elliot Newby had already gone close when the opener came, with Newby tripped in the box allowing Linney to convert three minutes before half-time. Chris Conn-Clarke almost added a second after the break but Altrincham had done enough.