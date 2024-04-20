Altrincham secure home play-off tie with win over relegated Oxford City

Altrincham booked a home tie in the play-offs as they beat Oxford City 1-0 on the final day.

With City long since relegated, Alty knew it was the perfect chance to set up their post-season and they did so thanks to Regan Linney’s first-half goal.

Elliot Newby had already gone close when the opener came, with Newby tripped in the box allowing Linney to convert three minutes before half-time.

Chris Conn-Clarke almost added a second after the break but Altrincham had done enough.